Two Colorado cities join Smart Cities Collaborative

Boulder and Centennial are joining 20 other U.S. cities in participating in the second year of Transportation for America’s Smart Cities Collaborative.

The collaborative’s mission is for cities to work together and with private mobility companies to find ways to prepare for the rise of autonomous vehicles and the regulations that will come with them.

More than 50 U.S. cities applied. Of those accepted, 12 were in last year’s cohort of cities.

The 22 participating cities this year are Atlanta Austin, Tx.; Boulder; Centennial; Gainesville, Fla.; Houston; Indianapolis; Los Angeles; Madison, Wis.; Miami-Dade; Minneapolis; New York; Pittsburgh; Portland, Ore.; San Diego San Francisco; San Jose, Calif.; Santa Monica, Calif.; Seattle; Toronto; Washington, DC and West Sacramento, Calif.