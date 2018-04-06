Ag giant Nutrien Ltd. rebrands retail businesses

LOVELAND — Nutrien Ltd. is launching a newly branded retail business, Nutrien Ag Solutions.

The name change for the retail business, effective July 1, will apply to all offices and operating facilities in North and South America that hold the names Crop Production Services, Agroservicios Pampeanos and Utilfertil.

The new name will align the retail business across the globe and strengthen the company’s long-term mission of helping growers sustainably increase food production.

“Our goal is to create a consistent global Agriculture Brand that represents value and productivity for our customers,” Chuck Magro, president and CEO of Nutrien, said in a prepared statement. “As the leading provider of crop inputs, services and solutions, Nutrien Ag Solutions will continue to work side by side with our grower customers to maximize crop production and their returns.”

Nutrien is the newly-formed merged company of Agrium, which had worldwide operations including in Loveland, Greeley and Denver, and Potash Corp. The company does crop nutrient solutions.