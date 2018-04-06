Midtown Arts Center considering new sites

FORT COLLINS — The Midtown Arts Center is looking for new homes after the upcoming fall season, following the sale of its current address at 3750 Mason St., which is tentatively slated to become low-income housing.

Several sites are being considered for the new 250-seat dinner theater, including undeveloped land at 2115 St. Timberline Road, reports the Coloradoan.

MAC’s owner, Kurt Terrio, is meeting with city planners to discuss the land, although he does not have a contract to buy it yet.

The conceptual plans for the new location would be a 10,750-square-foot theater with room for an additional 12,000 square feet for Cabaret Children’s Theatre.

Midtown Arts Center is leasing its current location from Housing Catalyst through at least August 2019.