Longmont United Hospital laying off about 30 employees

LONGMONT — Longmont United Hospital said on Friday it will lay off about 4 percent of its staff because fewer patients are using the hospital.

The layoffs will affect about 30 employees holding clinical and nonclinical jobs, according to spokeswoman Kirsten Pfotenhauer, communications manager for Centura Health. LUH has had a joint-management agreement with Centennial-based Centura since 2015.

In a prepared statement, leaders at LUH said they are “realigning staff” due to the “recent increase in available inpatient beds within the community as well as the effects of the national trend of fewer inpatients overall from a greater focus on wellness and prevention.”

LUH has 201 inpatient beds, according to a website maintained by Centura. In August 2017, Aurora-based competitor UCHealth opened the Longs Peak Hospital in southeast Longmont, with 50 available beds with the capacity to expand to 100.

“As the landscape of health-care changes, nationally and locally, organizations everywhere are being asked to re-evaluate how they do business,” Joe Tasse, LUH’s interim president and chief executive, said in the statement.

Hospital leaders are working with those affected to offer severance packages, support in seeking other employment, and general counseling to support them.

“With the many excellent physicians, associates and volunteers who make Longmont United Hospital strong, we will continue to provide distinctively excellent care in our clinical service lines to ensure this community has health care that is delivered locally for the residents we serve,” Tasse said.