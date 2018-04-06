Frontier launches 109 new and seasonal flights in April

DENVER — Frontier Airlines is starting service on 69 new routes and resuming 40 seasonal routes in April.
To celebrate the launch, some flights will be offered as low as $29.
The Denver-based ultra-low-cost airline is growing its service in Austin, Tx., will 19 new routes this spring and a total of 30 routes that serve the city. Raleigh-Durham in North Carolina is also growing with 11 new destinations. Frontier will now be the second largest carrier in both airports.
By the end of the summer, Frontier said it will serve 80 cities out of Denver, the most destinations of any carrier out of Denver.
The airline is also starting service to Harrisburg, Penn.; Portland, Maine and Syracuse, N.Y.
The new routes Frontier is starting are:
|Origin
|Destination
|Albuquerque
|Austin, Orlando
|Atlanta
|Colorado Springs, Islip/Long Island, Providence, San Jose
|Austin
|Albuquerque, Buffalo, Charleston, Cleveland, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Columbus, Detroit, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Omaha, Portland, Providence, Reno, San Jose, Seattle and Tampa
|Birmingham
|Denver, Orlando, Philadelphia
|Buffalo
|Austin, Denver, Raleigh/Durham
|Charleston
|Austin, Trenton
|Charlotte
|Austin, Providence
|Chicago O’Hare
|El Paso, Islip/Long Island
|Cincinnati
|Austin, Jacksonville, Raleigh/Durham, San Antonio, San Jose
|Cleveland
|Austin
|Columbus
|Austin
|Colorado Springs
|Atlanta, Minneapolis, San Antonio, Seattle
|Denver
|Birmingham, Buffalo, Grand Rapids, Pensacola, Spokane, Washington – Dulles
|Dallas
|Cincinnati
|Detroit
|Austin, Denver, Islip/Long Island, Trenton
|El Paso
|Chicago O’Hare
|Grand Rapids
|Denver, Philadelphia
|Houston
|Raleigh/Durham
|Indianapolis
|Austin, Philadelphia
|Islip/Long Island
|Atlanta, Chicago O’Hare, Detroit, Minneapolis, San Juan – Puerto Rico
|Jacksonville
|Austin, Cincinnati, Trenton
|Kansas City
|Raleigh/Durham
|Las Vegas
|Omaha
|Madison
|Philadelphia
|Memphis
|Philadelphia
|Milwaukee
|Austin, Raleigh/Durham
|Minneapolis
|Austin, Cleveland, Colorado Springs, Cincinnati, Islip/Long Island, Trenton
|Nashville
|Trenton
|New Orleans
|Raleigh/Durham
|Oklahoma City
|San Diego
|Omaha
|Austin, Las Vegas, Philadelphia
|Orlando
|Albuquerque, Birmingham, San Antonio, Tulsa
|Portland
|Austin
|Philadelphia
|Birmingham, Denver, Grand Rapids, Indianapolis, Madison, Memphis, Omaha
|Pensacola
|Denver
|Providence
|Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Denver, Raleigh/Durham
|Raleigh/Durham
|Buffalo, Cincinnati, Houston, Kansas City, Milwaukee, New Orleans, Providence, San Antonio, San Juan – Puerto Rico
|Reno
|Austin
|San Antonio
|Colorado Springs, Cincinnati, Orlando, Raleigh/Durham, San Jose
|San Diego
|Oklahoma City, Tulsa
|San Jose
|Atlanta, Austin, Cincinnati, San Antonio, Tulsa
|San Juan – Puerto Rico
|Islip/Long Island, Raleigh/Durham
|Seattle
|Austin, Colorado Springs
|Spokane
|Denver
|Trenton
|Charleston, Jacksonville, Minneapolis, Raleigh/Durham
|Tampa
|Austin, Las Vegas
|Tulsa
|Orlando, San Diego, San Jose, Washington – Dulles
|Washington – Dulles
|Tulsa
The returning seasonal routes are:
|Origin
|Destination
|Atlanta
|Austin, Cincinnati, San Antonio
|Austin
|Atlanta, Orlando, Phoenix, Philadelphia
|Bismarck
|Denver
|Cedar Rapids
|Denver
|Chicago O’Hare
|Colorado Springs, Trenton
|Cincinnati
|Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, San Diego,
|Cleveland
|Denver, Minneapolis, Portland, Raleigh/Durham, Seattle
|Colorado Springs
|Chicago O’Hare, Washington-Dulles
|Denver
|Bismarck, Cedar Rapids, Cleveland, Detroit, Fort Myers, Greensboro, Knoxville, New York – LaGuardia, Pensacola, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Providence, Raleigh/Durham, Sioux Falls, Washington – Dulles
|Dallas
|Cincinnati
|Detroit
|Denver, Trenton
|Fort Myers
|Denver
|Greensboro
|Denver
|Houston
|Philadelphia
|Kansas City
|Philadelphia
|Las Vegas
|Tampa
|Los Angeles
|Cincinnati
|Milwaukee
|Austin, Raleigh/Durham
|Minneapolis
|Cleveland, Cincinnati
|Nashville
|Philadelphia
|New York – LaGuardia
|Denver
|Orlando
|Austin
|Portland
|Cleveland
|Philadelphia
|Austin, Cincinnati, Denver, Houston, Kansas City, Milwaukee, Nashville, San Antonio
|Phoenix
|Austin
|Pittsburgh
|Denver
|Providence
|Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Raleigh/Durham
|Raleigh/Durham
|Cleveland, Denver, Houston, Kansas City, Trenton
|San Antonio
|Atlanta, Philadelphia
|San Diego
|Cincinnati
|Seattle
|Cleveland
|Sioux Falls
|Denver
|Trenton
|Chicago O’Hare, Detroit, Raleigh/Durham
|Tampa
|Las Vegas
|Tulsa
|Orlando, San Diego, San Jose, Washington – Dulles
|Washington – Dulles
|Colorado Springs, Denver
