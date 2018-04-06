Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Frontier is adding more than 100 new and seasonal flights in April, including 3 new cities.

Frontier launches 109 new and seasonal flights in April

By Jensen Werley — 

DENVER — Frontier Airlines is starting service on 69 new routes and resuming 40 seasonal routes in April.

To celebrate the launch, some flights will be offered as low as $29.

The Denver-based ultra-low-cost airline is growing its service in Austin, Tx., will 19 new routes this spring and a total of 30 routes that serve the city. Raleigh-Durham in North Carolina is also growing with 11 new destinations. Frontier will now be the second largest carrier in both airports.

By the end of the summer, Frontier said it will serve 80 cities out of Denver, the most destinations of any carrier out of Denver.

The airline is also starting service to Harrisburg, Penn.; Portland, Maine and Syracuse, N.Y.

The new routes Frontier is starting are:

Origin Destination
Albuquerque Austin, Orlando
Atlanta Colorado Springs, Islip/Long Island, Providence, San Jose
Austin Albuquerque, Buffalo, Charleston, Cleveland, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Columbus, Detroit, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Omaha, Portland, Providence, Reno, San Jose, Seattle and Tampa
Birmingham Denver, Orlando, Philadelphia
Buffalo Austin, Denver, Raleigh/Durham
Charleston Austin, Trenton
Charlotte Austin, Providence
Chicago O’Hare El Paso, Islip/Long Island
Cincinnati Austin, Jacksonville, Raleigh/Durham, San Antonio, San Jose
Cleveland Austin
Columbus Austin
Colorado Springs Atlanta, Minneapolis, San Antonio, Seattle
Denver Birmingham, Buffalo, Grand Rapids, Pensacola, Spokane, Washington – Dulles
Dallas Cincinnati
Detroit Austin, Denver, Islip/Long Island, Trenton
El Paso Chicago O’Hare
Grand Rapids Denver, Philadelphia
Houston Raleigh/Durham
Indianapolis Austin, Philadelphia
Islip/Long Island Atlanta, Chicago O’Hare, Detroit, Minneapolis, San Juan – Puerto Rico
Jacksonville Austin, Cincinnati, Trenton
Kansas City Raleigh/Durham
Las Vegas Omaha
Madison Philadelphia
Memphis Philadelphia
Milwaukee Austin, Raleigh/Durham
Minneapolis Austin, Cleveland, Colorado Springs, Cincinnati, Islip/Long Island, Trenton
Nashville Trenton
New Orleans Raleigh/Durham
Oklahoma City San Diego
Omaha Austin, Las Vegas, Philadelphia
Orlando Albuquerque, Birmingham, San Antonio, Tulsa
Portland Austin
Philadelphia Birmingham, Denver, Grand Rapids, Indianapolis, Madison, Memphis, Omaha
Pensacola Denver
Providence Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Denver, Raleigh/Durham
Raleigh/Durham Buffalo, Cincinnati, Houston, Kansas City, Milwaukee, New Orleans, Providence, San Antonio, San Juan – Puerto Rico
Reno Austin
San Antonio Colorado Springs, Cincinnati, Orlando, Raleigh/Durham, San Jose
San Diego Oklahoma City, Tulsa
San Jose Atlanta, Austin, Cincinnati, San Antonio, Tulsa
San Juan – Puerto Rico Islip/Long Island, Raleigh/Durham
Seattle Austin, Colorado Springs
Spokane Denver
Trenton Charleston, Jacksonville, Minneapolis, Raleigh/Durham
Tampa Austin, Las Vegas
Tulsa Orlando, San Diego, San Jose, Washington – Dulles
Washington – Dulles Tulsa

The returning seasonal routes are:

Origin Destination
Atlanta Austin, Cincinnati, San Antonio
Austin Atlanta, Orlando, Phoenix, Philadelphia
Bismarck Denver
Cedar Rapids Denver
Chicago O’Hare Colorado Springs, Trenton
Cincinnati Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, San Diego,
Cleveland Denver, Minneapolis, Portland, Raleigh/Durham, Seattle
Colorado Springs Chicago O’Hare, Washington-Dulles
Denver Bismarck, Cedar Rapids, Cleveland, Detroit, Fort Myers, Greensboro, Knoxville, New York – LaGuardia, Pensacola, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Providence, Raleigh/Durham, Sioux Falls, Washington – Dulles
Dallas Cincinnati
Detroit Denver, Trenton
Fort Myers Denver
Greensboro Denver
Houston Philadelphia
Kansas City Philadelphia
Las Vegas Tampa
Los Angeles Cincinnati
Milwaukee Austin, Raleigh/Durham
Minneapolis Cleveland, Cincinnati
Nashville Philadelphia
New York – LaGuardia Denver
Orlando Austin
Portland Cleveland
Philadelphia Austin, Cincinnati, Denver, Houston, Kansas City, Milwaukee, Nashville, San Antonio
Phoenix Austin
Pittsburgh Denver
Providence Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Raleigh/Durham
Raleigh/Durham Cleveland, Denver, Houston, Kansas City, Trenton
San Antonio Atlanta, Philadelphia
San Diego Cincinnati
Seattle Cleveland
Sioux Falls Denver
Trenton Chicago O’Hare, Detroit, Raleigh/Durham
Tampa Las Vegas
Tulsa Orlando, San Diego, San Jose, Washington – Dulles
Washington – Dulles Colorado Springs, Denver



 

