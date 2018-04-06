Frontier launches 109 new and seasonal flights in April

DENVER — Frontier Airlines is starting service on 69 new routes and resuming 40 seasonal routes in April.

To celebrate the launch, some flights will be offered as low as $29.

The Denver-based ultra-low-cost airline is growing its service in Austin, Tx., will 19 new routes this spring and a total of 30 routes that serve the city. Raleigh-Durham in North Carolina is also growing with 11 new destinations. Frontier will now be the second largest carrier in both airports.

By the end of the summer, Frontier said it will serve 80 cities out of Denver, the most destinations of any carrier out of Denver.

The airline is also starting service to Harrisburg, Penn.; Portland, Maine and Syracuse, N.Y.

The new routes Frontier is starting are:

Origin Destination Albuquerque Austin, Orlando Atlanta Colorado Springs, Islip/Long Island, Providence, San Jose Austin Albuquerque, Buffalo, Charleston, Cleveland, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Columbus, Detroit, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Omaha, Portland, Providence, Reno, San Jose, Seattle and Tampa Birmingham Denver, Orlando, Philadelphia Buffalo Austin, Denver, Raleigh/Durham Charleston Austin, Trenton Charlotte Austin, Providence Chicago O’Hare El Paso, Islip/Long Island Cincinnati Austin, Jacksonville, Raleigh/Durham, San Antonio, San Jose Cleveland Austin Columbus Austin Colorado Springs Atlanta, Minneapolis, San Antonio, Seattle Denver Birmingham, Buffalo, Grand Rapids, Pensacola, Spokane, Washington – Dulles Dallas Cincinnati Detroit Austin, Denver, Islip/Long Island, Trenton El Paso Chicago O’Hare Grand Rapids Denver, Philadelphia Houston Raleigh/Durham Indianapolis Austin, Philadelphia Islip/Long Island Atlanta, Chicago O’Hare, Detroit, Minneapolis, San Juan – Puerto Rico Jacksonville Austin, Cincinnati, Trenton Kansas City Raleigh/Durham Las Vegas Omaha Madison Philadelphia Memphis Philadelphia Milwaukee Austin, Raleigh/Durham Minneapolis Austin, Cleveland, Colorado Springs, Cincinnati, Islip/Long Island, Trenton Nashville Trenton New Orleans Raleigh/Durham Oklahoma City San Diego Omaha Austin, Las Vegas, Philadelphia Orlando Albuquerque, Birmingham, San Antonio, Tulsa Portland Austin Philadelphia Birmingham, Denver, Grand Rapids, Indianapolis, Madison, Memphis, Omaha Pensacola Denver Providence Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Denver, Raleigh/Durham Raleigh/Durham Buffalo, Cincinnati, Houston, Kansas City, Milwaukee, New Orleans, Providence, San Antonio, San Juan – Puerto Rico Reno Austin San Antonio Colorado Springs, Cincinnati, Orlando, Raleigh/Durham, San Jose San Diego Oklahoma City, Tulsa San Jose Atlanta, Austin, Cincinnati, San Antonio, Tulsa San Juan – Puerto Rico Islip/Long Island, Raleigh/Durham Seattle Austin, Colorado Springs Spokane Denver Trenton Charleston, Jacksonville, Minneapolis, Raleigh/Durham Tampa Austin, Las Vegas Tulsa Orlando, San Diego, San Jose, Washington – Dulles Washington – Dulles Tulsa

The returning seasonal routes are: