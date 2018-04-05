Rosenberg’s Bagels owner to open pizza spot

DENVER — The new pizza shop by the owner of Rosenberg’s Bagels in Five Points is set to open on April 20.

What the pizza spot, which will be a walk-up window next to Rosenberg’s, will be called is a bit more of a mystery, reports Denver Post’s The Know.

The working name is “Famous Original J’s,” a nod to owner Joshua Pollack. He really wanted to name his pizza joint “Famous Original Ray’s,” a name that’s all over New York but that Pollack was threatened to be sued over via a Facebook message from someone claiming to own the title. The sign outside the window will just say “Pizza.”

Like his bagels, the pizza will be made using a process that mimics New York City’s tap water. The 270 square foot space will feature a $20,000 double deck gas oven. Pizza will come by the slice or people can order a whole pie. It will start by being open just on weekends, 5 p.m. to 3 a.m.