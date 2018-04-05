Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Partial sale of Denver’s second tallest building puts value at $560 million

By BizWest Staff 

DENVER — A majority sale of 1801 California St., Denver’s second-tallest building, puts the building value at $560 million.

AFL-CIO Building Investment Trust, based in Baltimore, paid $285.6 million for a 51 percent ownership stake in the building, reports BusinessDen.

AFL-CIO is made of 55 labor unions representing 12.5 million people. The seller was New York-based Brookfield Property Group, which owns the remaining 49 percent. Brookfield purchased the building in 2011 for $215 million and made renovations to it.

The 54-story, 790-foot building was briefly Denver’s tallest when it was completed in 1983 before being surpassed a year later by Republic Plaza, which is five feet taller.



 

