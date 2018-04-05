Boulder shoe-store favorite Pedestrian Shops steps into Denver

Denver — After 49 years in Boulder, the Pedestrian Shops is making its first expansion to Denver.

The new location will be at 2368 15th St., in the growing Central Platte Valley neighborhood.

In addition to the new location, the Pedestrian Shops has two Boulder locations: one in downtown Boulder on the Pearl Street Mall and one in the Village Shopping Center near McGuckin Hardware. The store specializes in carrying comfort brands such as Chaco, Birkenstocks and Dansko.

Zoe Polk, the youngest daughter of founder Richard Polk and manager of the three Pedestrian Shops stores, found the building at 15th and Platte Streets. She and her sister Lauren Polk Brown, vice president of he Pedestrian Shops, decided the building was perfect for the first Denver store

“We’ve always been interested in opening a store in Denver,” Richard Polk said in a prepared statement. “It took us over 40 years to find the perfect location.”

To celebrate, Pedestrian Shops will hold a grand-opening event from April 13 to 22, with giveaways and gifts with purchases. Pedestrian Shop’s annual Earth Day Show Drive will be conducted during the celebration. This year will mark the 59th shoe drive. The store also holds a similar event each year at Thanksgiving. Customers who bring in footwear they don’t wear that’s new or slightly used get a 10 percent discount on a new pair of shoes from the store. Donations will be accepted at all three shop locations from April 13 to 29 and will be distributed to local organizations.