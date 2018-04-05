Boulder SBDC to receive national excellence, innovation award

BOULDER — The Boulder Small Business Development Center has been selected to receive the 2018 SBDC Excellence and Innovation Award, making it​ one of​ the top center​s​ in the United States.

The award will be presented in Washington, D.C., by the U.S. Small Business Administration during National Small Business Week at the end of April.

“Boulder SBDC has provided invaluable advice and assistance to businesses and entrepreneurs in the region,” Kelly Manning, director of the Colorado SBDC, said in a prepared statement. “Their work to enhance the economy and be a top resources for small-business owners in Boulder County is truly helping to drive the Colorado economy forward.”

Boulder SBDC is one of about 1,000 SBDCs in the United States and one of 14 full-time centers in Colorado. Over the last 20 years, Boulder SBDC has worked with more than 5,000 businesses in Boulder County.

“We’re truly humbled by this award. To be a part of a network that, on a daily basis, helps small businesses thrive, is an incredible honor,” said Boulder SBDC’s executive director, Sharon King. “We believe excellence comes from working together toward a common goal and look forward to continuing on our pursuit to catalyze innovation and economic growth.”

In the past two years, the center produced 130 workshops and events with more than 2,000 attendees. The team provided more than 3,100 hours of one-on-one business consulting to 1,100 businesses and entrepreneurs. Those businesses created and retained more than 850 jobs, infused more than $15 million of capital and reported sales increases of $10 million and contract awards of more than $11 million.