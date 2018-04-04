Schedule announced for manufacturing trade show

LOVELAND — The Northern Colorado Manufacturing Partnership has released the schedule for the NOCOM 2018 manufacturing trade show.

The event will be held April 12 at The Ranch Event Center in Loveland. It will showcase the state’s growing manufacturing industry, including suppliers, manufacturers and services.

The schedule will be:

NOCOM 2018 Schedule

7:00 to 9:00 a.m. Breakfast and Keynote, Creating Culture to Promote Innovation, Jim Davidson

9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Trade Show Floor Open with 100+ exhibitors

9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Small Business Tools: Preparing your Business for Innovation

11 to 11:30 a.m. Success! Innovation Achieved! AMP Robotics/Smuckers

11:30 a.m. Coworking: Officing Without Overhead, Angel Kwaitkowski, Founder/Author DIY Coworking

12:00 p.m. Coworking: Officing Without Overhead

12:30 p.m. Coworking: Officing Without Overhead

1:00 to 1:30 p.m. Branton Cole, PwC Network

1:30 to 2:00 p.m. Innovation in Employer-Based Health Care Reporting, Kristin Paulson, JD, MPH, Center for Improving Value in Health Care (CIVHC)

2:00 to 3:00 p.m. Panel: Busting Myths, Exaggerations, and Biases About Millennials, facilitated by Christina Haxton of Center for Sustainable Strategies

3:00 to 3:30 p.m. Creating a Culture for Innovation, Paul Harter, Aqua Hot

3:30 to 5:30 p.m. B2B Networking Event

Those who are interested can register online. Admission is $15 for pre-registered attendees and $20 at the door. Students are free if they are pre-registered. Tickets are $30 for the kickoff breakfast featuring keynote speaker Jim Davidson.