Larimer residents healthier but not without risks

LOVELAND — Northern Colorado tends to be healthier than the nation and the rest of Colorado, but it still faces issues, according to the executive director of Health District of Northern Larimer County.

Carol Plock, speaking Wednesday at the Health Care In Your Future Summit, laid out the results of survey research that the district has conducted every three years since 1995. She focused specifically on surveys from 2013 and 2016, because the Affordable Care Act was passed in 2014. The summit was presented by the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce at the Embassy Suites and Conference Center in Loveland.

Among the positives from the studies:

Uninsured rates have dropped from 12 percent of the working population to 4 percent between those two years, she said.

With 55 percent of employers not providing health insurance, the ACA and the exchanges that followed resulted in 41,000 additional people able to access health insurance.

Numbers of prescriptions unfilled because of cost dropped from 27 percent to 12 percent.

People unable to afford mental-health care dropped from 49 percent in 2013 to 19 percent in 2016.

Numbers of smokers dropped from 19 percent to 8 percent.

Among the negatives: