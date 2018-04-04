Economist: Health-care costs suffer from self-interest

LOVELAND — As Dilbert the cartoon character famously said, “Change is good. You go first.”

After years of health-care turmoil, impacted significantly by the passage of the Affordable Care Act in 2014, change is continuing and will for a good while to come, according to Marilyn Moon, a fellow with the American Institutes for Research based in Washington, D.C.

Moon made the observation during her keynote speech on Wednesday at the Health Care in Your Future Summit, a Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce event held at the Embassy Suites and Conference Center in Loveland.

Moon, an economist with a doctorate in economics, told the gathering that improving health care — or at least the cost of health care — will require collaborative effort on the part of all because the human tendency is to look after self-interest.

“Despite the rhetoric, a lot has improved,” she said.

She referred specifically to what economists call the “counterfactual” aspects of the ACA. “Where would we have been without the reforms?” she asked.

The number of people accessing health care has ballooned since the passage of the act. Health-care costs, while up, would be up even more without the act, she said. “Things could have been even worse without the change in policy,” she said.

Moon was quick to say that the ACA is a flawed law that can be improved. Improving it or replacing it will, however, not be as simple as some suggest.

“Politicians over promise,” she said. She referred to President Barack Obama’s promise that “you can keep your health plan.” She also referred to President Donald Trump’s promise of cheaper health care and lower premiums. “It’s difficult to get something for nothing. Better health care for less money — it’s not going to happen,” she said. “Hold onto your wallets.”

The issue in health care, as with other decisions that people make, is to get past self-interest.

“People take shortcuts, and the shortcut when selecting health insurance is the premium cost,” she said. So they buy plans that cost less at the outset, but have high deductibles and co-pays.

The debate prior to the ACA and again now as federal policy is changing is what people should pay to include in their plans. She said people resist paying for things that they won’t use, yet without cost sharing health care quickly becomes unaffordable.

Ten percent of people are responsible for 70 percent of health-care cost. If the 90 percent — the healthy — opt out of certain coverages, the remainder would be unable to afford care. She called it a death spiral with the market dividing into the healthy and the sick.

The worst case scenario for Americans would be a system with no mandate to buy insurance and guaranteed issue of insurance when people ask for it, she said. That would result in insurance sign ups just before seeking treatment for an illness.

She reviewed a couple of suggested solutions for lowering consumer health-care costs.

Insurance sales across state lines — While regional collaboration between states may help to reduce premium costs, it’s not likely to happen on a nationwide basis. She used New Mexico and Maryland as examples. Health insurance, and health-care costs, are cheaper in New Mexico than Maryland. But the only way for Maryland residents to gain the benefit of lower premiums by buying plans in New Mexico is to also receive all their care in New Mexico.

Moon, an advocate of the Medicare system, said Medicare for all is not likely to happen because Medicare doesn’t exist in a vacuum. She said before extending Medicare could occur public policy makers would have to come to grips with the fact that Medicare’s lower consumer costs result only because of price controls. In fact, because some Medicare reimbursements to providers fail to cover the full cost, the health-care system outside of Medicare picks up those costs. She said interim steps may be needed, such as permitting people in their 40s or 50s to buy into Medicare.

She said a solution for the nation’s health-care costs needs to include a study of prices. “We need to look at how and why prices for the same procedure vary so widely. … We want to protect profits and research and development, but we must address price,” she said.

She also said that health care needs to do a better job of coordinating the continuum of care. “Are we treated the right way at the right time in the right place,” she said.

“Health policy and public policy can be done for the good, but it won’t happen overnight,” she concluded.