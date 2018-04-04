Denver-based WellTok raises $75 million

DENVER — WellTok, a 10-year-old firm that sells software to foster better employee health, has raised $75 million, reports BusinessDen.

Part of the money will go to the acquisition of Tea Leaves Health, based in Georgia, which serves 40 percent of the Top 20 hospitals and health groups in the U.S.

The round is WellTok’s largest, bringing its total investment to $278 million. The firm employs about 400 people at its Denver headquarters and offices in California, Georgia, Massachusetts and New Jersey.

WellTok is looking to expand its product, sales and marketing staff.