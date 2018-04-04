Controversial Arvada apartment complex gets nod to move forward

ARVADA — A controversial development deal for a six-story apartment complex near Olde Town Arvada took a step forward following approval by the City Council of the preliminary development plan.

The project, Olde Town Residences, met opposition from the community and initial plans were rejected by the council in January, reports the Denver Post.

The project drew criticism for its design, height, lack of parking and land purchase price referred to as the city’s $30 land deal.

Revised plans for the complex, which includes 252 apartments, was approved by City Council on March 19.

With the preliminary approval, the project is expected to break ground next year.