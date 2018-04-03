Oil and gas wells outside Longmont to be plugged

LONGMONT — Some oil and gas wells just outside of Longmont city limits are to be plugged and abandoned.

Newby 13-33, Newby 22-33, Newby 11-33, Newby 25-33, Newby 14-33, Newby 19-33 and Newby 22-33 on the Newby 19-33 Pad are being retired.

The operation started April 2 and is expected to last seven to 14 weeks.

Flaring could be spotted at the sites and any residents who are concerned or have questions should call the Anadarko Colorado Response line at 866-248-9577.