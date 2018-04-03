Longmont Climbing Collective receives grant from LEDP

LONGMONT — The Longmont Economic Development Partnership awarded the Longmont Climbing Collective a $7,000 grant.

The grant is part of the Advance Longmont Target Industries Grant to assist new and expanding businesses in target industries.

The Longmont Climbing Collective, at 33 S. Pratt Parkway, was given the grant to continue fostering the city’s commitment to outdoor recreation.

Longmont Climbing Collective has plans to outfit 15,000 square feet of space with bouldering and fitness facilities, as well as space for other training equipment, yoga and additional fitness classes. There are plans to open the space to the community as a place that can host meetups and social gatherings. The hope is to also grow the community by offering guided courses, outdoor education and bouldering instruction and to promote diversity in the community by offering services in English and Spanish.

In March, Brewmented, a brewery and brewing-supply store, and Redline Athletics, a sports-training center, each received $7,000 grants through the program.

The Advance Longmont Target Industries Grant is designed to support Longmont’s local businesses in their expansion efforts by reimbursing eligible expenses for costs like building improvements, permitting, regulatory compliance, equipment purchases and exterior improvements. The grant is funded by the city of Longmont and awards up to $10,000, with priority given to businesses already established in the city.