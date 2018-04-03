InVitria launches new cell culture product

FORT COLLINS — InVitiria, a division of Ventria Bioscience, launched OptiVERO, a blood- and plant hydrosylate-free cell culture media for vaccine manufacturing.

“Unlike other VERO media currently available, OptiVERO does not contain undefined di- and tri-peptide plant-derived hydrolysates,” Randall Alfana, vice president of product development at InVitria, said in a prepared statement. “OptiVERO provides scientists with the unrivaled ability to minimize cell culture variability, thereby accelerating vaccine research and speeding manufacturing time for crucial vaccines.”

Variability in cell expansion can be caused by serum and di- and tri-peptide plant-derived hydrosylates, which hinders replication and ultimately reduces the productivity of the cell culture system. It can take longer to manufacture vaccines. OptiVERO replaces those undefined components with highly pure human transferrin and albumin to formulate a chemically defined media optimized for cell cultures.

“This technology sets the new standard for vaccine development — by removing all undefined components, InVitria is making it possible to culture previously difficult-to-express virus types and commercially produce new, life-saving vaccines that weren’t scalable before with serum-based or plant hydrolysate-containing media,” Alfano said.

InVitria, a division of Ventria Bioscience, was founded with the goal of providing the bioscience community with innovative products for cell culture and biomanufacturing. The company has offices in Fort Collins.