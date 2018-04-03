Denver firm to be awarded in April for Greeley hotel project

DENVER — Two buildings designed by Johnson Nathan Strohe, a Denver-based building design firm, have won awards.

The Doubletree by HIlton in Greeley won a Colorado Congress for Urbanism Award for Johnson Nathan Strohe. Because of its positive impact on the surrounding area, the firm and the project were awarded Best Built Project Urban Impact. The award ceremony will be held this month.

The firm also won for the Maven Hotel, designed for Denver’s Dairy Block, which was awarded NAIOP’s Deal of the Year for Outstanding Achievement in Development. The award is presented by the Commercial Real Estate Development Association.