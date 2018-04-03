Colorado online voter registration system hits 2 million mark

DENVER — More than 2 million Coloradans have used the state’s online voter registration system, according to a news release from the Secretary of State’s office.

Colorado was the fourth state with online registration when it went live on April 1, 2010, following Arizona, Washington and Oregon.

There have been 2,002,945 transactions on the site, and 82 percent of them have been to update voter information.

The two biggest months were both months right before an election — October 2012 and October 2016. In October 2016, there were 273,062 transactions, including a record-setting 82,978 new registrations.

The cost savings of registering online is about 95 cents per registrations, or $1.9 million over the lifetime of the system, GoVoteColorado.com.