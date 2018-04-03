Broomfield-based Conga continues acquisition run

BROOMFIELD — Conga, the Broomfield-based company that specializes in intelligent document automation, has made its second acquisition in a week and third in a month.

The latest acquisition is Counselytics, a provider of contract discovery and analytics AI solutions.

By acquiring Counselytics, Conga expects to broaden its offerings by allowing customers to instantly convert unstructured contract data to actionable intelligence. Structured data elements can be identified and classified, even while they’re within unstructured data, to streamline the contract review process.

“With Counselytics, we are bringing on top proven experts in artificial intelligence, with 25 years of collective experience in document analytics,” Conga CEO Matthew J. Schiltz said in a prepared statement. “Counselytics’ solution furthers our work to deeply instrument the contract process. This will accelerate our customers’ contract lifecycle management adoption and maturation.”

On March 27, Conga acquired Orchestrate LLC, a financial services software company. And on March 7, the Broomfield company acquired Octiv, a company that provides web-based document solutions.

The latest acquisition was announced at Conga’s annual conference, Conga Connect, in Chicago.

“Teaming up with Conga presents an exciting opportunity for our customers and employees, and will bring the Counselytics product to a much broader audience,” said Counselytics founder and CEO Jason Gabbard, in a prepared statement. “Conga’s reputation for stellar customer success, product innovation, global support and complementary expertise in the document and contract management space will allow us to deliver a more complete contract lifecycle experience to our customers.”

Editor’s note: Conga is the tradename used by AppExtremes Inc.