Registration opens for Rocky Mountain Construction Summit

BROOMFIELD — Registration for the 2018 Rocky Mountain Construction Summit is now open.

The summit, sponsored by Berg Hill Greenleaf & Ruscitti, the Boulder law firm, will be from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 3 at the Omni Interlocken Resort in Broomfield.

Tickets for the event, available here, are priced at $49.49.

The summit will explore numerous topics, including:

Current challenges in the construction industry.

Best practices in presenting construction claims.

Current issues and risks in residential construction.

What to do when a good project goes bad.

Hot topics in the construction industry.

An economic forecast and labor challenges in the industry.

In addition to attorneys from Berg Hill Greenleaf and Ruscitti with construction practice expertise, presenters and panel members will include experts from companies such as Adolfson & Peterson Construction, Mortensen, AECOM Energy, Brinkman, RK Mechanical, Vectra Bank and more.

BizWest serves as the event architect. The event is also sponsored by Berkeley Research Group LLC.