EKS&H survey shows slight growth in craft beer industry

Net revenue per barrel for craft brewers grew slightly year-over-year, according to the 2017 Craft Brewery Financial Benchmarking Survey from EKS&H.

The survey interviewed more than 30 breweries, both clients and non-clients of EKS&H, many of which are in Colorado, California or are in the top 100 of brewing companies ranked by sales volume. Together, the breweries that participated in the survey had more than 2.2 million barrels in production last year.

Here are some of the 2017 survey results: