EKS&H survey shows slight growth in craft beer industry

Net revenue per barrel for craft brewers grew slightly year-over-year, according to the 2017 Craft Brewery Financial Benchmarking Survey from EKS&H.
The survey interviewed more than 30 breweries, both clients and non-clients of EKS&H, many of which are in Colorado, California or are in the top 100 of brewing companies ranked by sales volume. Together, the breweries that participated in the survey had more than 2.2 million barrels in production last year.
Here are some of the 2017 survey results:
- The number of breweries surveyed with less than 20,000 barrels sold increased from five in 2014 to 11 in 2017.
- Net revenue per barrel increased from $343 in 2016 to $362 in 2017.
- The average profit margin was 5.4 percent before income taxes and 4.5 percent after income taxes, up from 4.2 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively, the previous year.
- Participants hosted four festivals and attended 55 in 2017. Festivals hosted by participants was down by one from 2016 and festivals attended by participants was up by three from 2016.
- Distribution grew in 2017. Participating breweries reported distributing to 13 states and having 41 distribution partners in 2017, an increase on both counts from the prior year, when they distributed to 12 states and had 39 distribution partners.
- On average, 73 percent of respondents’ sales occur in their home and primary states, an increase 69 to 70 percent in the previous survey.
- Respondents indicated that 44 percent of product is distributed by keg, 28 percent by can and 24 percent by bottle.
