No foolin’ — Women of Distinction tickets go up on April 1

People interested in attending the Northern Colorado Women of Distinction event can still qualify for early bird tickets if they register before the end of March.
Early bird tickets are $44.49 but go up to $54.49 on April 1. Tickets starting April 14 and at the door will be $64.49.
Eleven women of distinction will be recognized at a breakfast event 7 a.m. Wednesday, April 18, at the Embassy Suites in east Loveland. Information about the event and the honorees can be found here.
This year’s honorees and their business affiliations are:
- Tracy Axton, FMS Bank.
- Heidi Hostteter, H2 Manufacturing Solutions.
- Christine Chin, CSU College of Business.
- Maya Jairam, KRFC.
- Julie Cozad, Weld County.
- Dr. Lesley Clark Brooks, Sunrise Community Health.
- Susan Jessup, Sylvan Dale Ranch.
- Michelle Kempema, Colorado Model Railroad Museum.
- Lisa Taylor, Immigrant and Refugee Center of NoCo.
- Nanci Garnand, ReMax Eagle Rock.
- Tiffany Williamson, SAFEBuilt.
Tables of eight, as well as sponsorships, are also available for this event. Contact Nic Morse to purchase tables or sponsorships. He can be reached at nmorse@bizwest.com or by calling 970-672-6229.
Women of Distinction, a BizWest award and event, recognizes women for their achievements in business, philanthropic, and government organizations.
