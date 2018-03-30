Innosphere announces new 2018 cohort

FORT COLLINS — Innosphere has selected the 10 startup and scaleup companies that will join its Spring 2018 cohort.

The 10 companies selected include three in the bioscience space, two in hardware and five enterprise software companies. Two companies are from Fort Collins, two are from Boulder, one is from Longmont. There’s also one from Castle Rock, one from Denver, one from Parker and one from Littleton. The last company is from Tel Aviv, Israel, and is being supported through Innosphere’s partnership with the Israel-Colorado Innovation Fund.

Innosphere’s program focuses on getting companies investor-ready, connecting entrepreneurs with experienced advisers, making introductions to corporate partners and exit planning. Companies receive ongoing support once they’re accepted into the program.

Seven of the companies are part of the Startup program, while three joined the newly formed scaleup program.

“For a startup company, a common goal is to become investor-ready to secure the company’s first round of funding,” Scott Sampl, Innosphere operations director, said in a prepared statement. “But for a scaleup company, a common goal is to accelerate growth in sales. While this goal can be simple, it often becomes more complex when considering hiring sales talent, investing in product development, and raising the capital needed to scale.”

The 10 companies in the program are: