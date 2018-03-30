Innosphere announces new 2018 cohort

FORT COLLINS — Innosphere has selected the 10 startup and scaleup companies that will join its Spring 2018 cohort.
The 10 companies selected include three in the bioscience space, two in hardware and five enterprise software companies. Two companies are from Fort Collins, two are from Boulder, one is from Longmont. There’s also one from Castle Rock, one from Denver, one from Parker and one from Littleton. The last company is from Tel Aviv, Israel, and is being supported through Innosphere’s partnership with the Israel-Colorado Innovation Fund.
Innosphere’s program focuses on getting companies investor-ready, connecting entrepreneurs with experienced advisers, making introductions to corporate partners and exit planning. Companies receive ongoing support once they’re accepted into the program.
Seven of the companies are part of the Startup program, while three joined the newly formed scaleup program.
“For a startup company, a common goal is to become investor-ready to secure the company’s first round of funding,” Scott Sampl, Innosphere operations director, said in a prepared statement. “But for a scaleup company, a common goal is to accelerate growth in sales. While this goal can be simple, it often becomes more complex when considering hiring sales talent, investing in product development, and raising the capital needed to scale.”
The 10 companies in the program are:
- AllSource Analysis Inc. from Longmont is an enterprise software company that delivers geospatial intelligence using satellites, drones, social media and other real-time data services.
- BUILD1x Inc. from Castle Rock is an enterprise software company making a mobile app designed for the construction industry to connect with other professionals, transfer money in real-time and use mobile tools to manage projects.
- Career Solutions Group from Fort Collins is an enterprise software company facilitating employee engagement through automated career development systems.
- Cycuro LTC from Tel Aviv is an enterprise software company making a cloud-based mobility data visualization platform, guaranteeing data integrity for services like rentals and ridesharing.
- Janika Systems from Parker is an enterprise software company in its early stages making a platform for families to learn, control, share and collaborate over their digital lives.
- Respirogen Inc. from Boulder is a bioscience company providing solutions for blood oxygenation in critical care scenarios through its Respirogen Oxygen Microbubbles technology.
- SoftRay Inc. from Fort Collins is a bioscience company developing tools for detecting and identifying bacteria and fungi in bodily fluids, surfaces and environmental water.
- Timberline Instruments from Boulder is a hardware company manufacturing instruments for detecting low levels of ammonia and nitrate, focusing on applications in agricultural soil fertility testing and water analysis.
- Veloce from Denver is a bioscience company developing an ingestible capsule containing an electronic receiver, actuator, monitor and active ingredients for targeted drug delivery and monitoring.
- Zaptic from Littleton is a hardware and enterprise software company developing a sports tech system allowing trainers and coaches to autonomously capture video and metrics of their athlete, with data being sent to a cloud-based portal to create training programs for them.
