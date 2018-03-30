DENVER — The Colorado Department of Revenue is updating the Colorado Income Tax Withholding Tables for Employers, following the changes to federal tax law.

Because of the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in December, Colorado will update its tax withholding tables on April 2.

CDOR said it plans to make tax information easier to understand in order to increase accurate and timely tax filings. The federal tax changes may increase taxpayers’ Federal Taxable Income, which in turn could increase their state income tax liability. The changes could impact federal and state income taxes due at the beginning of 2019.

CDOR said it updates withholding tables for the beginning of each odd-numbered year, making it last updated in January 2017. Following this new update, it will return to its regular schedule for January 2019.

CDOR said it encourages employers to start using the new withholding tables as soon as possible.

The new table can be found online, updated on April 2.