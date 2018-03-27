NoCo economic empowerment nonprofit gets 4-star rating

FORT COLLINS — Project Self-Sufficiency, a nonprofit that aims to assist low-income single parents in achieving economic independence, received a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, an independent charity evaluator.

“Project Self-Sufficiency’s exceptional 4-star rating sets it apart from its peers and demonstrates its trustworthiness to the public,” Michael Thatcher, president & CEO of Charity Navigator, said in a prepared statement. “Only a quarter of charities rated by Charity Navigator receive the distinction of our 4-star rating. This adds Project Self-Sufficiency to a preeminent group of charities working to overcome our world’s most pressing challenges. Based on its 4-star rating, people can trust that their donations are going to a financially responsible and ethical charity when they decide to support Project Self-Sufficiency.”

Since 2002, Charity Navigator has used objective analysis to rate the most fiscally responsible organizations 4-star ratings. In 2011, the group added 17 metrics to its methodology on accountability and transparency, which count for 50 percent of the overall rating.

Project Self-Sufficiency, which serves the Loveland-Fort Collins area, started in 1986 and works to help low-income single parents become self-sufficient through education, career development and one-on-one coaching.

“This rating validates our long history of ethics and integrity in the community and aligns with our organizational value of accountability,” Tracy Mead, executive director for Project Self-Sufficiency, said in a statement. “We are grateful for the investments the community makes in our work. In return, we are firmly committed to accountability to our stakeholders and are thrilled and honored to accomplish this designation.”