For Nanci Garnand, one of the greatest rewards of work is the constant learning.

“Whatever I do in the past builds on the future, never letting bad things hold me back,” she said. “I use them as a learning opportunity and look for the good.”

She helps her clients look for the good homes to buy, as a broker with Re/Max Eagle Rock in Loveland. A Kansas native, she came west to Santa Fe, N.M., and then to Flagstaff, Ariz., where she became a vice president and lender in the commercial banking world.

Along with a business partner, Dr. Sonja Jackson in Florida, Garnand owns Strategic Success Tools, an online tool for small businesses to use in attracting new clients and building relationships utilizing an online software system that includes a Customer Relationship Management system with landing pages and autoresponders.

“Part of my passion is to help people create wealth through real estate and understand that it’s not a bad thing to be in favor of the free market,” she said. “That’s one of the blessings we have here in the United States.”

Garnand has been helping the entrepreneurship programs in the Thompson School District high schools. “It’s amazing to see these kids create a product, develop it, learn presentation skills and then go for the money and actually take the product to market,” she said.

“I used to go into the classroom when I had time, try to help them get unstuck and do some creative thinking. I’ve hired two of the kids who came out of the program, to help them learn a little bit about marketing.

“I like taking what I’ve learned in real estate and sharing it.”

Garnand is past president of the Loveland Rotary Club and a member of the Loveland Museum and Gallery, Loveland and Berthoud chambers of commerce and the Loveland/Berthoud Board of Realtors.

She also is a board member for Anatomy In Clay Centers, a nonprofit that features hands-on workshops in human and animal anatomy, working in clay to build muscles, nerves and more on scale models of humans, horses or dogs. She sponsors community activities including the Loveland Opera Theatre, Loveland Choral Society, Habitat for Humanity, Community Kitchen and 65 Roses for Cystic Fibrosis. She has served on the Loveland Fire and Rescue Advisory Commission, the city’s housing authority and its disability advisory commission, and assisted with the McKee Classic Bike Tour.

She works with Mountain States Art Trail to attract buyers to art shows including western-themed events associated with the Greeley Stampede and Cheyenne Frontier Days.

Another passion is travel. “I really enjoy seeing the world,” she said. “We should be very blessed to live where we live, and we don’t really appreciate it until we see how the rest of the world lives.”

View 2018 Women of Distinction publication.