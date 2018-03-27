Broomfield-based Conga acquires Orchestrate LLC

BROOMFIELD — Conga, a company that specializes in intelligent document automation, has acquired Orchestrate LLC.

Orchestrate, based in Des Moines, Iowa, is a financial services software company that utilizes the Salesforce platform, automating workflow and streamlining document management.

The acquisition of Orchestrate will expand the capabilities of Broomfield-based Conga, which has a suite of software that allows for automation of documentation. By acquiring Orchestrate, Conga will be able to visualize, create and automate business workflows, allowing customers to directly address issues around process compliance and oversight.

“With the addition of Orchestrate, we are executing on our strategy to create an end-to-end Intelligent Document Automation solution removing friction and accelerating the entire document and contracting process,” said Conga CEO Matthew J. Schiltz in a prepared statement. “This gives our customers and partners access to a new level of digital business process automation, and we are excited to welcome Orchestrate employees, customers and partners into the Conga family.”

Financial details were not disclosed.

“We’re really excited to team up with Conga, and feel that our solution strategically compliments the broader Conga Suite of offerings,” said Orchestrate president and co-CTO, Joshua Van Heukelom, in a statement.