Moon to keynote annual health-care summit

FORT COLLINS — Dr. Marilyn Moon, a fellow with the American Institutes for Research, will keynote the annual Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce Health Care In Your Future Summit.

The summit begins 7 a.m. Wednesday, April 4, at the Embassy Suites, 4705 Clydesdale Parkway in Loveland.

Moon will discuss the outlook on health policy in the United States. According to the research institute, Moon, a nationally-known economist, has focused on informing consumers, providers and policy makers about aging and health care issues, issues in delivery system innovations, and approaches to Medicare and Social Security reform. Additionally, she has served at the Urban Institute and was a trustee for the Social Security and Medicare trust funds.

During her career, Dr. Moon was an associate professor of economics at the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, a senior analyst at the Congressional Budget Office, and the founding director of the Public Policy Institute of the American Association of Retired Persons.

“Dr. Moon’s expertise, accomplishments and guidance in the health-care industry certainly makes her an outstanding leader in the field. We are excited to have her speak at the Health Care Summit,” said Ann Hutchison, executive vice president of the chamber.

The summit will also include other speakers and presentations on developments in health care, an outlook on the health-care industry in the region, and actions that could strengthen the local health-care sector. The full agenda can be found here.

The summit, now in its seventh year, will provide members of the business community information that may impact their companies.

Following the summit, a Health-Care Job Fair will be from 12 – 3 p.m., to bring health care employers and potential employees together. The Job Fair is co-sponsored by the Larimer County Workforce Center, Employment Services of Weld County, and the chamber in conjunction with the Health Sector Partnership. Information about the job fair can be found here.

Individual ticket prices to attend the summit are $50 per person for Chamber members and $60 per person for non-members. A table of 10 people is $500. Tickets are now on sale online or by calling (970) 482-3746.