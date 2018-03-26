LaPlata development proposals spike ahead of new land use code

DURANGO — Plans to adopt a new land-use code in LaPlata County have resulted in numerous development applications by those hoping to build under the old code.

The Durango Herald reported that the county planning department has received more applications in the past two months than it has seen in five years time. So far this year, 13 proposals that would involve 1,000 acres of land have been submitted.

Some propose developments in areas that the new land-use code would likely restrict.