Grand Junction company secures major defense contracts

GRAND JUNCTION — Capco LLC, a defense contractor in Grand Junction, has landed three additional contracts that could result in higher employment.

The Grand Junction Sentinel reported that the company will manufacture a new product, a bomb-fin assembly that is worth $34.3 million to the company. Together with the other contracts, Capco will add $100 million to its revenue stream. Other contracts are for items already in its product line, namely machine-gun tripods and aircraft defensive products.

The contracts are good news for the company, which last November was raided by federal investigators. Three staff members were placed on administrative leave in connection with that event.