Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Tesla will open dealership in Superior

By BizWest Staff — 

SUPERIOR — Tesla has taken a U-turn back into Boulder County, with plans for a new sales and service center in Superior.

The dealership’s arrival — first reported by the Daily Camera — comes seven years after it closed a showroom on Pearl Street in Boulder. Superior Planning Commissioners approved the project Tuesday night. The dealership will be located at the southeast corner of Marshall Road and McCaslin Boulevard in the Downtown Superior development.



 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>