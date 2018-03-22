New York PR agency opens Boulder office, targets cannabis industry

BOULDER — A New York-based communications and social-media agency has opened a satellite office in Boulder to serve the legal cannabis industry.

North 6th Agency opened the office in partnership with Canopy, a venture fund and accelerator for companies developing cannabis-related products and services. N6A’s operations will be located at Canopy’s Boulder headquarters.

The Boulder office will serve as a secondary hub for N6A Cannabis Group employees who are based in N6A’s New York and Toronto offices, enabling them to travel to Colorado for industry events and educational initiatives, the company said.

“As the most established adult-use cannabis market in the country, Colorado remains one of the most influential hubs in the cannabis industry, with an impressive crop of companies that have emerged over the past few years,” Robert Vanisko, director of the N6A Cannabis Group, said in a prepared statement. “Our partners at Canopy have been instrumental in the growth and development of many of these, and we look forward to working more closely alongside them to continue to raise the profile of the entire industry.”

The N6A Cannabis Group, which launched in January 2017, provides strategic communications, media relations and social-media services for companies in the legal cannabis industry that are looking to elevate brand awareness. Clients include brands, dispensaries, consumer products, ancillary products, technology and data providers, and professional service and financial service firms.

“All startups need to take PR seriously, especially as they seek funding and look to build their customer bases,” said Micah Tapman, managing director of Canopy. “While we’ve worked closely together with N6A over the past two years to elevate Canopy’s media presence, having their presence in the office on a daily basis will add yet another helpful mentor for our accelerator cohort and alumni.”