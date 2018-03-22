Downtown Artery names new managing director

FORT COLLINS — Downtown Artery, an arts hub in downtown Fort Collins, has hired Andrew Schneider as managing director.

Schneider will lead the organization through a period of growth and transformation, the organization said. Schneider will also continue to work with Create Places, a nonprofit economic and workforce development agency that he co-founded. Create Places provides support to increase creative and arts-related employment in Northern Colorado through initiatives such as Techstars Startup Week Fort Collins, Artup Week Fort Collins, Open Streets, North Fort Neighborhood Connections, and others.

Downtown Artery, a 14,000-square-foot hub for the arts, was recognized earlier this month by the Colorado Business Committee for the Arts for outstanding partnerships and engagements with the arts. Downtown Artery co-founder and current managing director Amy Bradley will remain on the board of directors as she pursues opportunities that will allow her to spread the vision and philosophy of the Downtown Artery to other communities.

“I am fortunate to join a wonderful, dedicated team at Downtown Artery and I’m thrilled to work with them. Amy has been amazing and will be sorely missed in the day-to-day operations. I’ve had the pleasure of partnering with Amy on a broad range of projects over the years and look forward to the next chapter in our relationship,” Schneider said in a prepared statement.

Kent Bradley, board chairman of Downtown Artery, said the organization will be exploring how to best structure itself. It may stay as an LLC and transition toward becoming a B Corp or ESOP, or it might transition into a nonprofit. “Andrew is uniquely gifted to help the organization discern the best path forward. We retain our vision of a vibrant community where art is valued, artists are empowered, and creativity is sparked,” Bradley said.

Schneider previously worked in the creative community of Los Angeles but returned in 2008. He is known as an evangelist for the power of the arts. He’s a 2016 winner of BizWest’s 40 Under Forty award for up-and-coming leaders.