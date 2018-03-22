Colorado School of Mines to build $49M dormitory

GOLDEN — A new housing project is coming to the Colorado School of Mines in Golden.

BusinessDen reports that the engineering-focused university will develop a $49 million dormitory at 18th and Illinois streets. The building will encompass 120,000 square feet and will accommodate about 400 students. A School of Mines official told BusinessDen that the $49 million price tag includes both construction and furnishings, with the project slated for bid after completion of the design phase.

The project is being designed by Anderson Mason Dale Architects of Denver and NAC Architecture of Seattle. Construction is scheduled to begin in the fall of 2018, with completion prior to the 2020 school year.