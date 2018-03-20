Schrader, Signal partner to create new car-wash network

FORT COLLINS — Schrader Oil Co. and Signal Wash CO., two Fort Collins-based companies, have joined forces to renovate or open 10 new car washes, making the partnership the largest car-wash provider in Northern Colorado.

Signal invested $1.7 million in new technology as part of the partnership. It announced the completion of the expansion this week.

Signal Wash CO also operates car washes outside the partnership in other Front Range communities and has been in existence since 2014. Schrader Oil has 18 locations in Fort Collins, Loveland, Windsor and Estes Park and has been family operated since 1937.

“We are proud to partner with a well-known, locally owned company like Schrader Oil,” said Chad Hirschfield, co-owner of Signal Wash. With the partnership, people purchasing car washes at any of the Schrader/Signal locations will receive a wash code that doesn’t expire. The code can be used at any of the 10 locations, regardless of where it was purchased.