Longmont-based UQM Technologies trims loss in 2017

LONGMONT — UQM Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UQM), a developer and manufacturer of alternative-energy technologies primarily for the transportation industry, on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.8 million, or 10 cents per share, for its fiscal year 2017 that ended Dec. 31.

The loss was less that the $13.9 million, or 29 cents per share, recorded in 2016.

Revenue in 2017 was $7.8 million, a 38 percent increase compared with $5.6 million in 2016.

For the fourth quarter that ended Dec. 31, revenue was $2.2 million compared with $1.7 million in the same quarter last year. Net loss for the quarter was $1.3 million, or 3 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $8.7 million, or 18 cents per share.

Joe Mitchell, Longmont-based UQM’s president and chief executive, said in a prepared statement that he was pleased with the progress the company made in 2017.

“We saw good revenue growth, we secured a strategic relationship with China National Heavy Truck Group Co., Ltd., we made excellent progress with the E-axle product in partnership with Meritor, and we secured a number of new customers from around the globe,” he said.