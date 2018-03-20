Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Denver’s EdgeCore to build $1B data center in Texas

By BizWest Staff — 

DENVER — A Denver-based data-center developer plans to build a $1 billion data center in Texas.

The Denver Business Journal reports that EdgeCore Internet Real Estate will build a 900,000-square-foot data center in Richardson, Texas, a suburb of Dallas. The project will include two 358,000-square-foot office and data-center buildings, along with an electric substation.

EdgeCore is owned by Mount Elbert Capital Partners, GIC and OPTrust and seeks to build data center across the United States.



 

