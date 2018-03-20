Brewmented receives grant for expansion in Longmont

LONGMONT — Brewmented, a brewery and brewing supply store in Longmont, has received a $7,000 grant from the Longmont Economic Development Partnership.

The Advance Longmont Target Industries Grant supports Longmont’s primary and local businesses in their expansion efforts and is funded by the city of Longmont.

The money is being used by Brewmented to help fund the buildout of a taproom and leverage previous investments associated with construction of the retail storefront and brewery at 900 S. Hover Road, said Brewmented owner Bill Campbell. Brewmented’s warehouse supports sales across the nation with a strong online presence. It has expanded the business with a more local presence. In addition to selling brewing supplies, it is also engaged in the education and advocacy side of the craft brewing industry.

Brewmented is the trade name for Rocky Mountain Brewing Supplies LLC.