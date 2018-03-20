Alpine Media raises $1M to provide touchscreens on chairlifts

CENTENNIAL — Alpine Media Technology, a startup that places touchscreens on chairlift safety bars, has raised $1 million in seed financing.
BusinessDen reports that Alpine will use the funds for hardware, software development, intellectual property and legal costs. The funds were raised from angel investors, among others.
Alpine recently tested its technology on chairlifts at Winter Park. The touchscreens come free of charge to resorts, with advertising providing revenue.
