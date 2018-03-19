DENVER — The Daniels Fund has awarded $710,000 in scholarship grant funds to 13 colleges, universities and training providers in Colorado, including the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.

The money will be used in Boundless Opportunity Scholarships, which are used to support non-traditional students who have demonstrated a financial need.

“Boundless Opportunity Scholarships give a boost to non-traditional students who are seeking to better their lives with a college education, certificate program, or training program for a high-demand career,” Linda Childears, president and CEO of the Daniels Fund, said in a prepared statement.

Students that qualify as “non-traditional” include adults entering or returning to college, GED recipients, veterans entering or returning to college, former foster-care youth, former juvenile-justice youth, individuals pursuing Early Childhood Education certification, individuals pursuing EMT/ paramedic training and individuals pursuing high-demand careers through select training programs. The partnering institutions select who receive the scholarships.

RELATED: Greeley, DDA work on incentives for downtown developers

UNC is giving its portion of the scholarship to GED recipients, foster-care youth and veterans entering or returning to college.

In addition to UNC, Colorado Christian University, Colorado Mesa University, Colorado School of Mines, Community College of Aurora, Denver Health Paramedics Division, Fort Lewis College, Johnson & Wales University, Northeastern Junior College, Otero Junior College, University of Colorado Denver, University of Denver and Western State Colorado University are partnering institutions.

Since 2003, the Daniels Fund has given more than $17 million in Boundless Opportunity Scholarships to 5,900 non-traditional students in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.