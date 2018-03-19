Loveland’s hotel occupancy tops region at 70 percent

Loveland recorded the highest hotel occupancy rate among cities in Northern Colorado or the Boulder Valley during February. That’s according to the latest Rocky Mountain Lodging Report, released Saturday by the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association.

The association’s monthly report revealed occupancy rates for February of 70 percent in Loveland, 65.3 percent in Greeley, 59.2 percent along the U.S. Highway 36 corridor, 58.3 percent in Longmont, 56.9 percent in Boulder, 55.4 percent in Fort Collins, and 29.5 percent in Estes Park.

In February, the average daily room rate in Estes Park was $143.32, Boulder $145.40, the U.S. 36 corridor $118.28, Longmont $110.53, Fort Collins $103.08, Loveland $115.19 and Greeley $94.90.

Statewide, the occupancy rate in February was 63 percent, identical with a year ago, with an average daily room rate of $169.36, down from $170.45 a year ago.