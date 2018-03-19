CovenantCare to close Westminster hospice and home-care facility

WESTMINSTER — CovenantCare at Home, a Westminster home-health, hospice, rehabilitation and physical-therapy facility, will close in May.

The Denver Post reports that the facility at 9101 Harlan St. will close May 17, with at least 67 workers losing their jobs, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act filing with the Colorado Department of Labor.

A separate facility, a CovenantCare retirement facility at 9153 Yarrow St. in Westminster, will not be affected by the closure.