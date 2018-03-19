Broomfield medical-device company launches early-stage study

BROOMFIELD — Colibri Heart Valve LLC, a medical device company, has enrolled the first two patients in its clinical early feasibility study for one of its medical devices.

The Broomfield-based company is testing its ready-for-use balloon-expandable transcatheter aortic-valve implantation, or TAVI, system. The system contains a replacement aortic heart valve that is pre-mounted and pre-crimped on a balloon delivery catheter, that is already sterilized and ready to implant direct from the package. This product is the second generation from the system and can address a wider range of patients.

The two patients in the early feasibility study were successfully implanted with the TAVI system. The company plans to enroll up to 10 patients and will have 30-day follow-up data.