RE summit to feature commercial, residential forecasts

LOVELAND — Forecasts for both the residential and commercial real estate sectors will be among the topics discussed at the inaugural Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit on March 27.

Both forecasts will occur over lunch during the day-long summit. Lauren Hansen, CEO of Information and Real Estate Services, also known as IRES, will lead the residential forecast discussion. She’ll use sales numbers, listings information, average and median prices, time on the market and other data to provide insight into the residential markets in Northern Colorado.

Hansen has led IRES since the company formed in the 1990s. She has worked in multiple listing agencies through much of her career. IRES currently serves more than 6,500 real estate professionals in Colorado and has a website for the public called ColoProperty.com. She has been a member of numerous advisory boards within the real estate industry over the years and served as president in 2017 of the Council of MLS, a national consortium of multiple listing services throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Jay Hardy, president of Brinkman, and Aki Palmer, director with Cushman & Wakefield, will tag team the commercial forecast. They’ll look at the trends in Northern Colorado commercial space, including the demand for office, retail and industrial space, vacancy rates, leasing statistics and more.

Hardy has more than 20 years of real estate experience with university, private sector, quasi-government and public sector projects to his credit. He has a master’s degree in sports administration and a bachelor’s degree in marketing and sociology. Hardy and Brinkman are currently developing The Foundry, a multi-block redevelopment in downtown Loveland.

Palmer began his Northern Colorado real estate career in 2005 with Realtec Commercial Real Estate and joined Cushman & Wakefield after that. He’s a CSU graduate with a degree in business administration and an emphasis in real estate and finance. He specializes in retail, land, office sales and leasing, and real estate owned by banks but used for other than banking purposes.

Palmer was involved with large Fort Collins developments, including the sale of Continental Plaza, the sale of Mid-Town Commons, and sale of land to Banner Health for its south Fort Collins hospital.

Other sessions during the day-long summit will include a keynote address from Jessica Lautz, managing director of research and communication for the National Association of Realtors, a look at every major commercial development underway in Northern Colorado and a session on technology tools for Realtors. Top executives in the region will be recognized during the Icons of Real Estate session and they will be asked to share their secrets.

VanEd continuing-education credits are available for Realtors who need to complete their required annual training.

Registration information can be found here.