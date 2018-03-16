Redline Athletics receives grant for expansion in Longmont

LONGMONT — Redline Athletics, a sports-training center in Longmont, has received a $7,000 grant from the Longmont Economic Development Partnership.

The Advance Longmont Target Industries Grant supports Longmont’s primary and local businesses in their expansion efforts and is funded by the city of Longmont.

The money is being used by Redline Athletics to help pay for building maintenance and repair costs the company is incurring during its expansion at 700 Ninth Ave.

RedLine Athletics has more than 13,000 square feet of high-performance training space that includes speed turf, a basketball/volleyball court, multiple batting cages and a full-size weight room. Customized training programs can be developed for individual athletes, as well as full teams and programs.

”When moving a new business into an older building, you have to anticipate construction hurdles will show up,” said Ryan Cox, owner of Redline Athletics. “That being said, we simply could not have anticipated the number of transitions this specific building has had over the years to present the number of hurdles than we ran into. This grant from the city of Longmont has allowed us to absorb some of those building maintenance and repair costs that absolutely had to be taken care of.”