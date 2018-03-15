Lafayette recognizes 30 green businesses, organizations

LAFAYETTE — Thirty businesses and organizations in Lafayette have been recognized by the city of Lafayette for their efforts in energy efficiency, waste reduction, efficient water use and alternative transportation.

The city’s Energy Sustainability Advisory Committee made the announcement Thursday after concluding its sixth annual Green Business Program.

The program is about taking action to use resources more sustainably and earn the business more customers who value this same community commitment.

Christine Berg, Lafayette’s mayor, said the program provides a framework to engage businesses and their customers in the fulfillment of the city’s sustainability goals.

“ Our new goals include citywide achievement of using 100 percent renewable energy by 2030 and an 80 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The addition of the new, nationally used GreenBiz Tracker will make this program even more powerful.”

Businesses and organizations in Lafayette recognized for their green business practices are:

Gold status

Confluence SBC, Jax Outdoor Gear, John’s Cleaners, Sister Carmen Community Center, The Happy Beast, The Post Brewing Co., WOW! Children’s Museum, Zavy Green.

Silver status

Atlas Valley Purveyors, Complete Care of Colorado, King Soopers, Little Herbal Apothecary’ Mumtaz Mediterranean Food, Nesheim Cleaning Services Inc., Realty Ventures, Sister Carmen Community Center Retail Store,

Bronze status

Adesso Pizzeria, Bare Boulder Design and Repair, Bark Avenue, BlueBird Construction LLC, Cobalt Realty Ltd., Foothills United Way, Lafayette Companion Animal Hospital, Living Design Studios, Ninety Fifth Street Salon & Spa, Rockton Software, Romero’s K9 Club & Tap House, Salon Picasso Hair Studio, Tadpole Press, The Body Bar.