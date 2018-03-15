FORT COLLINS — Fort Collins Utilities was awarded “Utility of the Year” by the Colorado Solar Energy Industries Association.
The award is to recognize utilities that are laying the foundation to change community energy supply.
“This award demonstrates our commitment to achieving Fort Collins’ Energy Policy and Climate Action Plan goals by offering customers a choice when it comes to renewable energy sources,” Rhonda Gatzke, energy services engineer, said in a prepared statement.
Fort Collins Utilities was recognized for providing options for on-site solar generation, community solar initiatives and an income-qualified solar program.
One Response to “COSEIA names NoCo utility ‘Utility of the Year’”
Steven Shepard
Not very helpful that COSEIA strokes state utilities that already have liberal solar grid tie policies. Meanwhile electric utility co-ops like IREA and municipalities across the southern portion of the state continue to insist that solar is not a valid power generation technology.