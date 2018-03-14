NOCOM show to feature mountaineer Davidson

LOVELAND — Mountaineer, expedition leader and inspirational professional speaker, and Fort Collins native Jim Davidson, will keynote the Northern Colorado Manufacturing Partnership’s NOCOM 2018 manufacturing trade show at 7 a.m., Thursday, April 12, at the Ranch Event Center/Larimer County Fairgrounds.

The breakfast kicks off a daylong event showcasing Northern Colorado’s expanding manufacturing sector, connecting suppliers, manufacturers, capital and services.

Davidson will speak about the theme of this year’s event: Creating Culture to Promote Innovation. “In my keynote, I share the epic tale of how I had to find a way to climb an overhanging ice wall alone to escape a deep glacial crevasse. I was short on resources, technique and time. Yet, I was able to overcome this challenge, just like manufacturers tackle challenges every day,” Davidson said in summarizing his speech.

“As an advocate of both manufacturing and climbing, I’ve learned leadership is most vital in your darkest hours, not your finest moments, and Jim is a great example of this,” said Adam Papillion, director of operations for H2 Manufacturing Solutions, which is sponsoring the breakfast. “Through many years of climbing and friendship with Jim, nothing has transferred more to my professional life than Jim’s lessons on resilience.”

Davidson will be available after his talk at the show’s registration table to sign copies of his New York Times best-selling book, The Ledge. As time permits, he will connect with individuals and organizations on the challenges they face in a competitive manufacturing world, and how they can solve them through resilience and innovation.

Davidson has summited the world’s tallest peaks, survived trials and dangerous situations, and he shares the power of resilience to audiences around the world. With 36 years of adventures to draw from, he distills unique content for each audience to reveal how to adapt to profound change, overcome anxiety and uncertainty and reach goals.

Registration for the event is available at the Northern Colorado Manufacturing Partnership website. Learn more about Davidson, view his videos and pictures, and read about his experiences on his website, speakingofadventure.com.

The tradeshow part of the day includes more than 100 exhibitors and a speaker hall featuring several manufacturing industry leaders, manufacturing forums and a B2B reception.