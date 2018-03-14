Neenan Co. developing commercial condos in Timnath

TIMNATH — Fort Collins-based The Neenan Co. is set to break ground in April on The Plaza at Riverbend, a mixed-use retail center in Timnath.

Neenan, the project’s developer and design-builder, will sell the retail and office condos instead of leasing them as commercial space.

The cost of the project was not disclosed.

The Plaza at Riverbend will consist of 39,000 square feet in two freestanding single-story buildings with retail, office and restaurant space. It will be located along Harmony Road at Signal Tree Drive, near Poudre Fire Authority Station 8, the future Timnath Town Hall and the planned Timnath Police building.

The larger building will consist of 23,000 square feet of commercial space. Studio 68 Fitness plans to open in 9,307 square feet of that building by the end of the year.

The second building is being developed on speculation. It will have 16,000 square feet of commercial space. The project is expected to be completed late this year.

In a prepared statement, Neenan officials said the project marks Timnath’s first neighborhood commercial development, pointing out that all existing commercial development in or near Timnath has been for national brands — including Costco and Walmart — located along Interstate 25.

Tom Reznik of Realtec Commercial Real Estate is serving as the broker of record for the project.